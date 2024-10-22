News & Insights

Realia Business Reports Strong Profit Growth in Q3 2024

October 22, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Realia Business (ES:RLIA) has released an update.

Realia Business reported a 42.2% increase in net profit for Q3 2024, reaching 29.87 million euros, fueled by growth across various sectors including a 5.2% rise in promotion income and a significant 44.9% increase in service income. The company also achieved a 45.8% boost in earnings per share, reflecting its robust financial performance. These results highlight Realia’s successful strategies in navigating financial challenges, making it an attractive option for investors.

