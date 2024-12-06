News & Insights

Realbotix Corp’s Crypto Holdings Surge by 52%

December 06, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Tokens.com Corp (TSE:XBOT) has released an update.

Realbotix Corp., a leader in humanoid robots and AI companionship, reports a significant 52% increase in its cryptocurrency treasury holdings since November 1, 2024, reaching a total value of approximately $15.3 million. The company’s diversified crypto assets include Ethereum, Solana, and Blaze, contributing to this impressive growth.

