Real-world Data Shows Effectiveness Of At Least 97% For Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The Israel Ministry of Health, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported that real-world evidence has confirmed high effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The latest analysis demonstrated that two weeks after the second dose, vaccine effectiveness was at least 97% in preventing symptomatic disease, severe/critical disease and death. The analysis showed a vaccine effectiveness of 94% against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections.

In January, Pfizer and The Israel Ministry of Health entered into a collaboration agreement to monitor the real-world impact of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

