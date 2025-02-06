The Real Super Bowl Winners: 3 Stocks Scoring Big

As the Super Bowl captivates millions of viewers each year, it’s not just the teams on the field that are scoring big—so are certain stocks. While fans cheer for touchdowns and commercials, companies tied to the big game hope to experience boosts in revenue and market performance. From the surge in sports betting to record-breaking food delivery orders, the Super Bowl creates a perfect storm of profits for the right players.

In this article, we’ll explore three stocks—Flutter Entertainment ( FLUT ), Wingstop ( WING ), and DoorDash ( DASH ) that are capitalizing on these trends, and discuss their fundamentals, growth outlooks, and the key factors that could keep them scoring big, long after the final whistle blows.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash: Stock Rises on Strong Growth

For many football fans, football Sunday isn’t complete without ordering food, and DoorDash is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this trend. DASH stock has been on an impressive run over the past two years, climbing more than 200% in that time. However, it’s worth noting that it only recently climbed back above its IPO price after experiencing an over 80% drawdown between 2021 and 2022.

Last year, DoorDash made waves with its award-winning Super Bowl ad showcasing its DashPass membership, and the company is expected to make a splash again this year with another high-profile commercial. With the Super Bowl being one of the busiest days for food delivery, DoorDash is well-positioned to capitalize on increased consumer demand.

While DoorDash has spent much of its time as a public company without net positive profits, it finally turned a profit in its most recent quarter. The company’s growth remains strong, with sales expected to increase 23.7% this year and 19.2% next year. Earnings are projected to grow at an impressive 49.5% annually over the next three to five years, and the stock holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting positive earnings revisions.

However, DoorDash trades at an ultra-premium valuation of 101x forward earnings. Despite this, it continues to dominate the food delivery market, holding a commanding 67% market share as of 2024. Investors betting on the company are wagering that its market leadership and rapid growth will justify the steep valuation over time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment: Growth and Industry Leadership

In addition to its popular sports betting platform FanDuel, Flutter Entertainment operates a diverse portfolio of global online gaming brands, making it the largest online betting company in the world.

In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted a strong start to the NFL season, driven by new product launches and favorable Q3 sports results. The company reported a 35% share of total online gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the U.S., including 41% of sportsbook GGR, 43% of net gaming revenue (NGR), and 25% of iGaming GGR.

Since its U.S. IPO in early 2024, Flutter’s stock has performed exceptionally well, fueled by strong sales and earnings growth trends. Revenue is expected to grow 19% annually in both 2024 and 2025, while earnings are projected to surge 52.5% per year over the next three to five years. The stock also holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting upward-trending earnings revisions.

Despite its strong growth outlook, Flutter remains attractively valued. The stock trades at 31.6x forward earnings, and with expected annual earnings growth of over 50%, it boasts a PEG ratio of just 0.6, suggesting a compelling discount based on this metric.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop: Top Performing Restaurant Stock

Few foods are more closely associated with football than chicken wings, and Wingstop has cemented itself as an iconic chicken wing franchise. The company's growth over the past decade has been remarkable, with annual revenue surging from $78 million to nearly $600 million. This momentum shows no signs of slowing, as sales climbed 28.5% over the past year, with expectations of another 36.6% increase in 2024.

Despite its strong long-term trajectory, Wingstop currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating, reflecting a flat earnings revisions trend. However, earnings are still projected to grow at an impressive 26% annually over the next three to five years. The stock does trade at a high valuation of 71x earnings, which may give some investors pause.

Looking at the price action we see that after a strong start to 2024, Wingstop stock experienced a steep 40% decline in the latter half of the year. However, from a technical perspective, the recent price action suggests a potential turnaround. The stock appears to have broken out of a large and convincing descending wedge pattern, which could indicate a renewed uptrend ahead.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in WING, FLUT and DASH?

Each of these companies is uniquely positioned to benefit from the Super Bowl’s massive economic impact, but their investment appeal depends on key factors. Flutter Entertainment dominates the fast-growing US sports betting market and boasts strong revenue and earnings growth, making it a compelling long-term play. DoorDash continues to lead food delivery, capitalizing on increased consumer spending during major events, though its steep valuation raises concerns. Wingstop, despite recent stock volatility, remains a high-growth restaurant brand with strong sales momentum.

For investors looking to capitalize on Super Bowl-driven trends, these stocks offer exposure to high-growth industries, though valuation and market conditions should be carefully considered before making a move.

