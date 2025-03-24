$REAL stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$REAL stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,747,737 of trading volume.

$REAL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $REAL:

$REAL insiders have traded $REAL stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN E KORYL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 396,478 shares for an estimated $3,811,453 .

. GOPAL AJAY MADAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 153,811 shares for an estimated $1,005,388 .

. LEVESQUE RATI SAHI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 143,170 shares for an estimated $987,373 .

. STEVE MING LO (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 158,074 shares for an estimated $975,547 .

. TODD A SUKO (Chief Legal Officer and Secret) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,963 shares for an estimated $337,708 .

. LUKE THOMAS FRIANG (Chief Product and Technology O) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,503 shares for an estimated $127,589 .

. CHATELLE AILEEN LYNCH (Chief People Officer) sold 18,456 shares for an estimated $127,265

$REAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $REAL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REAL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

$REAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Marvin Fong from BTIG set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024

