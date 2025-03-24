$REAL stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$REAL stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,747,737 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $REAL:
$REAL Insider Trading Activity
$REAL insiders have traded $REAL stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN E KORYL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 396,478 shares for an estimated $3,811,453.
- GOPAL AJAY MADAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 153,811 shares for an estimated $1,005,388.
- LEVESQUE RATI SAHI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 143,170 shares for an estimated $987,373.
- STEVE MING LO (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 158,074 shares for an estimated $975,547.
- TODD A SUKO (Chief Legal Officer and Secret) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,963 shares for an estimated $337,708.
- LUKE THOMAS FRIANG (Chief Product and Technology O) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,503 shares for an estimated $127,589.
- CHATELLE AILEEN LYNCH (Chief People Officer) sold 18,456 shares for an estimated $127,265
$REAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $REAL stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,529,687 shares (+490.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,649,478
- WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,050,000 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,406,500
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,600,000 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,488,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,583,619 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,308,955
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,567,981 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,138,032
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,490,685 shares (+1039.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,293,187
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,392,218 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,216,942
$REAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REAL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
$REAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REAL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 12/09/2024
- Marvin Fong from BTIG set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024
