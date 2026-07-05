The Real Reasons for the Social Security Trust Fund Crisis

Key Points

The fewer working age Americans there are, the less money goes into the Social Security trust fund.

Immigration crackdowns have led to fewer people paying into the trust fund.

The One Big Beauiful Bill Act provides short-term relief to current retirees, but pushes the trust fund depletion date up by one year.

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The 2026 Social Security Trustees' report highlights the fragile condition of the Social Security trust fund. If Congress fails to make changes to the program, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund will be depleted by 2032. At that point, current and future Social Security beneficiaries will see their benefits cut by 22%.

Even if the OASI and Social Security Disability Insurance trust funds are combined -- as has been suggested -- the funds will run dry in 2034, leading to a 17% cut in benefits.

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How we got here

To learn how the state of Social Security became so fragile, look no further than how this year's trustees' report differs from the 2025 report.

Fertility rate

As it turns out, the 2025 report was overly optimistic. Last year's report projected that the total fertility rate in the U.S. would rise to 1.9, well above the Census Bureau's and the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) projections of 1.59. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has adjusted its projections to align with those of both the Census Bureau and CBO.

Fertility rates matter because Social Security is a pay-as-you-go system. In other words, payroll taxes paid by current workers go directly to pay retiree benefits. The fewer children born in the U.S., the fewer people there will be in the workforce to pay Social Security taxes.

Loss of immigrants

Another revision to this year's trustees' report concerns the trustees' assumptions regarding immigration. Given the more restrictive policies of the Trump Administration, far fewer immigrants than expected are in the country (or will remain here) to pay Social Security payroll taxes.

To understand why the trustees' immigration assumptions are such a big deal, it helps to put the issue into perspective. It's long been clear that American women are having fewer children. That's why, by 2040, immigration was expected to be the sole driver of U.S. population growth. It was assumed that the children of immigrants would grow up, enter the workforce, and pay into the Social Security system -- a move that could keep the program afloat.

As many Americans were taking steps to maximize their Social Security benefits, the Trump Administration implemented a crackdown on immigrants. However, 77% of those who entered the U.S. were of working age (between 18 and 64), and despite making up on 14.3% of the total population, they accounted for 19% of the U.S. labor force. That immigrant labor helped to shore up Social Security's payroll-tax base. Fewer immigrants living and working in the U.S. means less money is available to fund Social Security solvency.

The financial reality of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

While many retirees surely welcome the multiple tax-cutting provisions in President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), those cuts are set to expire in 2028. In the meantime, lowering tax liability for Social Security recipients moved the trust fund's projected depletion date up by one year.

Anxiety over whether Congress can work together long enough to come up with a solution to the trust fund issue is one of the many reasons so many Americans are claiming benefits earlier than planned or moving abroad in search of a lower cost of living. At this point, it's up to elected officials to work together to find a solution -- and the sooner, the better.

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