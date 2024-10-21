News & Insights

Real Matters to Release Fiscal 2024 Results

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) has released an update.

Real Matters Inc., a prominent network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance sectors, is set to release its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results on November 21, 2024. With a strong presence in both the U.S. and Canadian markets, the company is a key independent player in residential real estate appraisals and title services. Investors and stakeholders can expect insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction during the scheduled conference call and webcast.

