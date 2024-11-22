Real Matters price target lowered to C$7 from C$7.50 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Thanos Moschopoulos lowered the firm’s price target on Real Matters (RLLMF) to C$7 from C$7.50 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
