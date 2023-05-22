News & Insights

Real Madrid lodges hate crime complaint over Vinicius incident

Credit: REUTERS/PABLO MORANO

May 22, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, other complaints

MADRID, May 22 (Reuters) - Real Madrid have lodged a hate crime complaint with Spanish prosecutors over racist chants hurled at Brazilian player Vinicius Jr during Sunday's match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium, the club said in a statementon Monday.

"Real Madrid C.F. shows its strongest rejection and condemns the events that occurred yesterday against our player Vinicius Jr," it said.

The attacks, in its view, "constitute a hate crime" for which the club has filed a complaint with the State Attorney General's Office, the club said.

Separately, the Movement Against Intolerance (MCI) and the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) said in a joint statement they had also filed a complaint with the same prosecutor's office, citing racial slurs against the Black player.

