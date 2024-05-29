Real Luck Group Secures Critical Bridge Financing

Real Luck Group Ltd (TSE:LUCK) has released an update.

Real Luck Group Ltd., grappling with financial challenges, has secured a $250,000 bridge loan from NCX Market Innovations Inc., carrying an interest rate of 11.23% per annum, to address immediate financial needs. The loan is contingent on standard closing conditions and is expected to close by May 31, 2024. This move follows the company’s decision to abandon a prior non-binding LOI with Lexinter International Inc. and comes amid efforts to resolve a cease trade order issued due to delayed annual financial reporting.

