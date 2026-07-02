Markets

The Real Legacy of 2008: How Moral Hazard and Government Backstops Distort Markets and Investor Returns

July 02, 2026 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Post-2008 markets often assume government rescues, distorting risk, pricing, and capital allocation.

  • Investors may need to stress-test portfolios for fewer bailouts and favor stronger, less leveraged businesses.

  • These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Moral hazard, policy backstops, and distorted incentives still shape post‑crisis markets, affecting valuations, risk premia, and which companies survive. Discover how these forces may influence portfolio construction and long‑term returns by watching the video below.

*This video was published on Jul. 2, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.