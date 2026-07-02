The Real Legacy of 2008: How Moral Hazard and Government Backstops Distort Markets and Investor Returns

Key Points

Post-2008 markets often assume government rescues, distorting risk, pricing, and capital allocation.

Investors may need to stress-test portfolios for fewer bailouts and favor stronger, less leveraged businesses.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Moral hazard, policy backstops, and distorted incentives still shape post‑crisis markets, affecting valuations, risk premia, and which companies survive. Discover how these forces may influence portfolio construction and long‑term returns by watching the video below.

*This video was published on Jul. 2, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.