Real Good Foods (RGF) Shines in US SPINS Retail Scanner Data

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF, a prominent player in the health and wellness frozen and refrigerated food industry, has unveiled its most recent U.S. SPINS retail scanner performance data, providing valuable insights into its performance trends. The data, covering the period up to Aug 13, 2023, reveals some trends that are sure to catch the attention of both investors and health-conscious consumers.



Real Good Foods has reason to celebrate as it posted record Dollar Sales in the Measured Channel, with a staggering $8.9 million in consumption during the four-week period ending Aug 13. This achievement was driven by significant growth in core categories and velocity increases.



The Real Good Foods brand in total has shown tremendous strength, growing 29% over the four-week period compared to the previous year and an incredible 82% compared to two years ago. This remarkable trajectory is a testament to the company's commitment to providing healthier food options to consumers.



Real Good Foods' core products, which include Entrée and Breakfast items, demonstrated exceptional growth, surging 46% during the four-week period compared to the previous year. Even non-core items witnessed a commendable 17% growth year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In a period when the frozen category as a whole remained relatively flat at 0.1%, the Health & Wellness Frozen Food subcategory, which includes brands like Real Good Foods, displayed impressive resilience, growing 6.6% over the same four-week period.



Commenting on the results, Bryan Freeman, executive chairman at Real Good Foods highlighted the growing demand from consumers and retail partners for the company’s products. The company's focus on strategic platforms like Breaded Chicken, Global Entrees, and Breakfast has resonated with consumers who are increasingly seeking healthier food options. At a time when 88% of U.S. consumers are grappling with metabolic health conditions related to diet, the importance of offering healthier choices cannot be understated.

Wrapping Up

The Real Good Food Company is riding a wave of success in the health and wellness food industry. The latest SPINS data paints a vivid picture of a company that's not just keeping pace but surging ahead, driven by a commitment to delivering both flavor and health benefits. As consumers increasingly prioritize their well-being and seek out nutritious choices, Real Good Foods stands as a shining example of culinary innovation that caters to these evolving tastes.



Real Good Food Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of RGF have increased 21% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 7.3%.

