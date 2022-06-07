Real Good Foods' Grande Chicken Enchiladas Available In Sam's Club

(RTTNews) - Real Good Food Co., Inc. (RGF), a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, announced the launch of its newest product, Grande Chicken Enchiladas, in Walmart's Sam's Club stores.

The product is now available in Sam's Club stores across the United States.

The new hand rolled, Grande Chicken Enchiladas are topped with Real Good Food's fresh made salsa roja and shredded cheese. The Grande Enchiladas have a limited amount of carbs and are 100% grain free because the tortillas are made of chicken and cheese instead of processed grains and flours.

Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of Real Good Food said, ".. we believe this furthers our mission to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Sam's Club Members looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle."

The latest is the third product launched in Sam's Club in less than six months. Earlier this year, the company entered into partnership with Sam's Club to launch bacon wrapped stuffed chicken breast.

In January, Real Good Foods announced the availability of its nutritious Enchiladas in all Costco regions across U.S.

