Real Good Food Company (RGF) Expands Product Line at Walmart

Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF or Real Good Foods is making waves in the health and wellness food industry as it expands its product line and strengthens its partnership with retail giant Walmart WMT. The leading health and wellness frozen food company has revealed plans to expand its innovative Breaded Chicken and Asian Entrees platforms to more than 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide by the end of June 2023.



This expansion represents a major stride toward Real Good Foods' overarching mission of enhancing the lives of millions by making nutritious food more accessible. With more than 90% of Americans residing within a 10-mile radius of a Walmart store, the increased distribution will ensure that a vast number of people have convenient access to Real Good Foods' products.



One of the standout offerings from Real Good Foods is Breaded Chicken Nuggets & Strips. Compared to the leading breaded chicken brand available in grocery stores, Real Good Foods' products contain nearly double the protein and significantly lower carbs. Moreover, they are low in sodium. This distinction stems from Real Good Foods' use of proprietary breading that is high in protein, grain-free, and gluten-free, as opposed to processed sugar, flour and grains found in conventional chicken nuggets. In addition, Real Good Foods utilizes whole muscle chicken breast, resulting in just 2-3 grams of net carbs and an impressive 23 grams of protein per serving.



Another compelling offering from Real Good Foods is its Asian Entrees, which offers 1 gram of sugar and 20 grams or more of protein per serving. In comparison, other Asian entrees currently available in the market contain over 45 grams of sugar per box and less protein.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bryan Freeman, the executive chairman of Real Good Foods, acknowledged the growing demand for nutritious options among consumers. He emphasized the significance of the company's expansion into Walmart stores, which will now make these healthier food choices easily accessible. Freeman expressed pride in being able to offer delicious and nutritious options that address the lack of access to better foods, a key factor behind the rising diabetes epidemic.



Real Good Foods' partnership with Walmart presents an exciting opportunity for both companies. With an increased reach across the nation, Real Good Foods can make a positive impact on the health and well-being of individuals, while Walmart can enhance its product portfolio and cater to the rising demand for healthier food choices. As the expansion rolls out, Real Good Foods remains committed to improving human health and looks forward to further opportunities to accomplish this goal.

Stock Performance

Real Good Food Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of RGF have declined 18.9% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 1.9%.



In the same time frame, shares of Walmart have advanced 6.6% compared with the industry’s rise of 4.9%. WMT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Top-Ranked Stocks

Here we have highlighted two top-ranked stocks, namely The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF and The TJX Companies TJX.



The Chefs' Warehouse, which is engaged in the distribution of specialty food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 25.5% and 7.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



TJX Companies, which operates as an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 10.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.4% and 14.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. TJX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.