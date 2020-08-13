US Markets
NTST

Real estate trust NetSTREIT prices U.S. IPO below range

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

NetSTREIT Corp said on Thursday it had raised $225 million in its U.S. initial public offering after the real estate company sold fewer-than-expected shares at a price below its target range.

Aug 13 (Reuters) - NetSTREIT Corp NTST.N said on Thursday it had raised $225 million in its U.S. initial public offering after the real estate company sold fewer-than-expected shares at a price below its target range.

The company, a commercial real estate investment trust, priced its IPO of 12.5 million shares at $18 per share. NetSTREIT had initially planned to sell up to 15.5 million shares at $19-$21 per share.

The commercial real estate business has taken a hit globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as most tenants have been unable to pay rent.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular