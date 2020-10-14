PropTech Investment II, the second blank check company led by partners at Hennessy Capital targeting a real estate technology business, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $175 million in an initial public offering.



The Wilson, NY-based company plans to raise $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, PropTech Investment II would command a market value of $219 million.



The company is led by Co-CEO and Chairman Thomas Hennessy and Co-CEO, CFO, and Director Joseph Beck, who are currently Managing Partners of Real Estate Strategies at Hennessy Capital and previously served as Portfolio Managers at ADIA. The Co-CEOs' first property technology SPAC, PropTech Acquisition (PTAC; +5% from $10 offer price), is currently pending a combination with home services software provider Porch.com. Hennessy Capital founder and CEO Daniel Hennessy will serve as a Senior Advisor, a role he also held for PropTech Acquisition. Daniel Hennessy has led several other SPACs, the most recent being February 2019 IPO Hennessy Capital Acquisition IV (HCAC; +5%), which is currently pending a combination with EV startup Canoo.



PropTech Investment II will seek to invest in businesses that offer innovative software, hardware, products, operations, or services that are technologically equipped to improve property ownership, financing, valuation, operations, management, leasing, insurance, and other aspects of real estate asset management and investment management.



PropTech Investment II was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PTICU. The company filed confidentially on September 3, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Real estate technology SPAC PropTech Investment II files for a $175 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

