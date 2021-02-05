Fifth Wall Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting a real estate technology business, raised $300 million by offering 30 million shares at $10. The company did not offer units with warrants attached.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Brendan Wallace, who has served as Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Fifth Wall Ventures since 2016, and CFO and Director Andriy Mykhaylovskyy, who has been a Managing Partner at Fifth Wall Ventures since 2017. Fifth Wall Acquisition I intends to leverage its management team's experience and target a technology business focusing on verticals of the real estate industry, as well as the adjacent industries that collectively make up the human-made environment that provides the setting for human activity, ranging in scale from buildings to cities and beyond, which they refer to as the “Built World.”



Fifth Wall Acquisition I plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FWAA. Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Real estate technology SPAC Fifth Wall Acquisition I prices upsized $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



