Real estate, tech drive European shares higher on bets of Fed rate-hike cycle end

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares climbed over 1% on Thursday, led by rate-sensitive real estate and technology stocks, as investors bet on the possibility of an end to the U.S. monetary policy tightening after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index.STOXX gained 1.6% at 0930 GMT, touching a fresh two-week high.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell maintained the option of another hike if progress on inflation stalls, but said that a rise in market-based interest rates may begin to weigh on the economy.

"Powell acknowledged that a rise in long-term yields have tightened financial conditions... our read of the press conference is that it supports our view that the Fed is done with hikes," said Mohit Kumar, chief economist Europe at Jefferies.

Euro zone government bond yields dropped tracking their U.S. peers, with Germany's two-year yield GE2YT=RR sliding to a two-month low, driving a 4.9% surge in the bond proxy real-estate sector .SX86P to a three-week high.

The technology sector also rose .SX8P 3.2% to a three-week high.

Swiss staffing company Adecco GroupADEN.S was the top STOXX 600 gainer with a 13.3% increase after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit.

ShellSHEL.L gained 1.7% following in-line third-quarter earnings of $6.2 billion and an increased share buyback programme.

Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO rose 2% as it expects another year of double-digit sales growth for its two most popular drugs, even after cautioning that shortages of its Wegovy weight-loss injection would continue in the short to medium term.

Meal delivery firms Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS Delivery Hero DHER.DE, HelloFresh HFGG.DE Deliveroo ROO.L gained between 3.2% and 7.8% following U.S. peer DoorDash's DASH.O strong fourth-quarter core profit forecast.

Meanwhile, INGINGA.AS fell 2.8%, with analysts pointing to a poor beat in third-quarter net profit and to a net interest income miss.

Of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, 57.6% topped earnings estimates.

