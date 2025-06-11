The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XLRE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.33, changing hands as high as $42.42 per share. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLRE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.76 per share, with $45.5799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.35.

