Real Estate Offers Generational Buying Opportunity in 2023

The real estate market took a big hit last year as interest rates rose substantially. As debt became more expensive, real estate investors lost purchasing power. For instance, the average 30-year fixed mortgage is more than double where it was in January 2021. This led to sales of luxury homes in the U.S. falling 38.1% from the previous year during the three months ending on November 30th. According to Redfin, it was the largest decline on record. Ari Rastegar, the founder, and CEO of Rastegar Property Company believes that if investors have the liquidity and the ability to execute on investment opportunities, this is a generational buying opportunity. He noted, "This is not 2008 where the banks are jeopardized. The banks have good bills of health, we don't have these subprime loans that are going to blow up. Additionally, we are beginning to see inflation soften. The Consumer Price Index, which peaked in June at 9.1%, has been gradually declining.” He also noted investors don't have to invest in property to take advantage of this opportunity. He told Business Insider that REITs are also on clearance. Rastegar expects the multi-family and industrial property to recover the fastest and recommends looking at the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) and the Starwood Real Estate Income Trust (SREIT).

Finsum:Due to a record decline in luxury home sales in the U.S., real estate investor Ari Rastegar believes this is a general buying opportunity for investors.

real estate

reits

investors

rate hikes

