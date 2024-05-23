Real Estate Investors Plc Shareholders Show Solidarity

Real Estate ate ate Investors (GB:RLE) has released an update.

Real Estate Investors Plc, a Midlands-focused REIT, successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder approval and continued commitment to an orderly strategic sale of its portfolio to maximize shareholder returns. The company plans to progress with the sale based on market conditions while maintaining its practice of paying quarterly dividends.

