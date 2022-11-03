Markets

Real Estate Investors Increasingly Concerned About a Recession

November 03, 2022 — 01:14 pm EDT

According to its bi-annual Investor Sentiment Report, commercial real estate data platform Lightbox found that real estate investors are increasingly concerned about a potential recession. In fact, 90 percent of the survey respondents were concerned about the potential for an upcoming recession. Survey participants included commercial real estate professionals from brokerage firms, investment firms, and other real estate segments. Approximately one-third of the survey’s respondents said they were “very concerned” about a recession, while 56 percent said they were just “concerned.” Only 10 percent said they were not concerned at all. The survey, which was taken in August and September, also reflected concerns over the impact of rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruption. Looking at the rest of 2022, most respondents were not optimistic about the real estate market, but 42 percent were more optimistic about 2023. In addition, 80 percent of respondents said rising interest rates, high inflation, and other issues have impacted their hiring strategy, while forty percent said they are only hiring for high-priority needs.

Finsum: Based on the results of a recent survey, 90 percent of real estate investors are concerned about the potential for an upcoming recession.

