Real Estate Investors Are Flocking To Bitcoin in Record Numbers, Says Swiss Exchange

Relai, a Swiss Bitcoin exchange, has disclosed with Bitcoin Magazine that a staggering 75% of its Over-The-Counter (OTC) revenue in the final quarter of 2023 stemmed from private clients diverting proceeds from real estate sales into Bitcoin, showcasing a seismic shift in investment strategies among investors.

The surge is a response to the real estate market's upheaval, compelling investors to pivot their portfolios toward the better opportunities presented by Bitcoin. Leon Wankum, a Bitcoin expert specializing in real estate, explained, "Bitcoin, as an emerging asset class, potentially offers much higher growth potential for many investors, while the real estate market is in crisis and demand has died down."

The trend isn't confined to real estate alone, says Relai. Bitcoin is rapidly siphoning capital from traditional assets like securities and bonds, with experts forecasting a similar migration once Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) gain regulatory approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States.

Relai's year-over-year OTC volume spike of over 100% underscores this transition. Notably, high-net-worth individuals and companies are driving this surge, with monthly volumes through Relai Private and Relai Business rising 30% during Q3 2023.

"If this trend continues, we can expect to see a substantial increase in Bitcoin's market capitalization and price in the coming months and years," said Relai CEO and co-founder, Julian Liniger. "Relai is committed to providing investors with the tools and resources they need to navigate this evolving market. We are seeing a growing demand for our services, and we are investing in our platform to meet this demand."

The shift from real estate to Bitcoin is particularly pronounced in Switzerland, where awareness of Bitcoin's distinctive properties is steadily rising. Leon A. Wankum, also the Head of Bitcoin Strategies at oneVest Developments, explained how easy it can be for investors can convert their real estate capital into Bitcoin, stating, "The process is a lot easier and faster than most people realise, with a service like Relai, such a transaction can take as little as one day."

The migration of investment capital from real estate to Bitcoin represents a potentially monumental shift in financial paradigms. As this trend gains momentum, the Bitcoin industry readies itself in anticipation for wealth from traditional asset classes to move into Bitcoin.

