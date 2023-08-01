Real Estate Investing Expert: How To Turn Housing From an Expense Into Income in Retirement

Many Americans are worried about being able to cover all of their retirement expenses. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that one-third of Americans fear not saving enough money and/or outliving their savings in retirement.

“In order to make retirement funds stretch further, it’s important to eliminate the biggest expense in your budget: housing,” said David Greene, host of BiggerPockets’ “The Real Estate Podcast.”

Greene suggests several ways to do this.

Purchase a Home With an Accessory Dwelling Unit

If you will be buying a home in retirement, look for a property that includes an accessory dwelling unit.

“Buying a home with an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that can be rented out for additional income can provide more money in a passive manner,” Greene said.

Pay Off Your Mortgage Before You Retire

Eliminating housing costs before you retire will free up a big portion of your retirement budget.

“Putting together a plan to pay off the mortgage before retirement age is a good idea,” Greene said.

If You Move, Hold Onto Your Previous Property

You may want to relocate in retirement to downsize, be closer to family, live in a place that affords you a better lifestyle or simply because you want a change. Whatever the case may be, Greene recommends keeping your current home rather than selling it.

“Keep each house you buy and turn it into a rental property instead of selling it to buy the next one,” he said. “This way you can have several paid-off homes in retirement, each generating additional income — not just one.”

