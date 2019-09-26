Markets
Real Estate Investing: How to Play the Housing Market Without Buying a House

Motley Fool Staff The Motley Fool
Austin Smith The Motley Fool
Chris Hill The Motley Fool
Matthew Argersinger The Motley Fool
There is a market that is more than three times the size of the global stock market and that it's a space that investors can play dozens of different ways.

The sector? The real estate market.

Not only is this market huge, but there are so many different ways to invest in it:

  • You could buy a home in your local market, or a vacation rental property.
  • You could buy Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), or home builder stocks.
  • You could "house hack" or hop into commercial real estate thanks to equity crowdfunding.

In this video from our YouTube channel, we break down how to invest in real estate -- our way. We explain how investors at every level can get a piece of the real estate market and some of the lesser known strategies to make big money investing in the housing market.

