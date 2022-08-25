Real Estate Guru Pat Hiban Reveals the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Pat Hiban, co-author of the upcoming BiggerPockets book “The Quitter’s Manifesto,” co-author of “Tribe of Millionaires” and co-founder of the business mastermind GoBundance.

My Best Purchase

TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. The time I save waiting in line during such stressful times is worth the cost 100 times over!

My Worst Purchase

A lifetime subscription to TIVO. This was the future of TV where I could record any show I wanted to for the rest of my life. The cost was five times a yearly subscription, but I knew I’d be winning on that deal! Within a year DVR came out from cable companies and streaming services arrived not long after that.

