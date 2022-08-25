Personal Finance

Real Estate Guru Pat Hiban Reveals the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Contributor
Jaime Catmull GOBankingRates
Published

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Pat Hiban, co-author of the upcoming BiggerPockets book “The Quitter’s Manifesto,” co-author of “Tribe of Millionaires” and co-founder of the business mastermind GoBundance.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Important: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

My Best Purchase

TSA PreCheck and Global Entry. The time I save waiting in line during such stressful times is worth the cost 100 times over!

My Worst Purchase

A lifetime subscription to TIVO. This was the future of TV where I could record any show I wanted to for the rest of my life. The cost was five times a yearly subscription, but I knew I’d be winning on that deal! Within a year DVR came out from cable companies and streaming services arrived not long after that.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Real Estate Guru Pat Hiban Reveals the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.

Learn More

Explore Personal Finance

Explore

Most Popular