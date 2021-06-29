Real estate firm Kennedy-Wilson buys office building in London for $252 mln

Corrects syntax and adds "London" in paragraph 1, corrects Kennedy-Wilson spelling in paragraph 2

June 29 (Reuters) - Real estate investment company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc KW.N said on Tuesday it bought One Embassy Gardens, an office building in London, for $252 million.

Kennedy-Wilson said the off-market transaction was currently expected to add $12 million in annual net operating income.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

