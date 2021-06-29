US Markets
Real estate firm Kennedy-Wilson buys office building in London for $252 mln

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

June 29 (Reuters) - Real estate investment company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc KW.N said on Tuesday it bought One Embassy Gardens, an office building in London, for $252 million.

Kennedy-Wilson said the off-market transaction was currently expected to add $12 million in annual net operating income.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

