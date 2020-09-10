Real estate firm British Land's top boss Chris Grigg to step down

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Real estate firm British Land Co Plc BLND.L said on Thursday its chief executive officer Chris Grigg would step down after being at the helm for 11 years.

The company, which owns a range of office-led London campuses and retail spaces, said its current chief financial officer Simon Carter would succeed Grigg starting Nov. 18.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

