Real estate firm British Land reports $1.36 bln loss as retail portfolio value slumps

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

Real estate firm British Land Co Plc racked up a 1.1 billion pound ($1.36 billion) loss last year, thanks to a 26% slump in the value of its retail portfolio, the company said on Wednesday, as it battles the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

May 27 (Reuters) - Real estate firm British Land Co Plc BLND.L racked up a 1.1 billion pound ($1.36 billion) loss last year, thanks to a 26% slump in the value of its retail portfolio, the company said on Wednesday, as it battles the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which owns a range of office-led London campuses and retail spaces, said loss after tax widened to 1.11 billion pounds for the full year ended March 31, compared to 320 million pounds a year ago, whereas net asset value (NAV) declined 14.5% to 774 pence.

($1 = 0.8112 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters