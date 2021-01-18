Real estate firm Balder raises stake in Norway's Entra as three-way battle continues

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate firm Balder BALDb.ST has raised its stake in Norwegian peer Entra ENTRA.OL, which is subject to a bidding war, to 20% of shares from 15%, the Oslo bourse said in a statement on Monday.

Two other Swedish real estate firms, SBB SBBb.ST and Castellum CAST.ST, in December both raised earlier made offers for Entra. Balder, which made its first investment in Entra in December, has said it does not plan a full takeover.

