Real Estate Experts: These Are the Best Times of Year to Sell Your Home

Selling a house is a major financial decision. While it takes a lot of time to promote a listing, your marketing efforts aren’t the only factor that determines how much you get from a buyer. The time of year also plays a role in how much you can receive from a buyer due to fluctuations in supply and demand.

Homeowners who want to command top dollar when selling their homes may want to consider when they sell their home, not just how they present and market it.

Check Your Local Markets

Andrew Fortune is a real estate broker and a realtor in Colorado Springs for Great Colorado Homes. He informs sellers that the best time to sell a house depends on where they live.

“This answer depends on your local market and the condition of your home. Typically, spring is the best time to list your home because it is the start of the buying season. You’re less likely to end up with a high number of days on the market for your listing if you list in spring. There are fewer homes on the market in winter, so if you want less competition, that may be your best time to sell. In Colorado Springs, we have twice as many homes on the market in the summertime, as opposed to winter, because there are many more buyers in the market then.”

The Florida markets are different, with their sales reaching a high point in the winter. The state attracts more snowbirds in the winter, which generates more demand for housing. Real estate markets in states further north typically don’t perform as well in the winter due to reduced demand.

Spring Is the Best Time to Sell in Most Housing Markets

Andy Saintilus is the founder of We Buy Doors, a company that helps homeowners sell their homes fast. He is also a real estate expert and investor in Miami, Florida, who has managed 10 short-term rentals over the past five years. Saintilus has observed first-hand how the timing of a home sale impacts how much you get, and he pinpointed spring as the best time to sell.

“Typically, the best time to sell a home is during the spring and early summer months. The market is usually more active from March through June, and homes tend to sell faster and at higher prices. This is due to a combination of factors, including better weather, more buyers in the market, and families looking to move before the school year starts. In South Florida, the spring months are especially advantageous since the weather is warm but not unbearably hot, and many buyers look to close before the summer heat sets in,” Saintilus explained.

Should You Wait for the Best Months to Sell Your Home?

While you can usually command a higher price during peak seasons, it’s not always optimal to sell in the spring or summer. Saintilus and Fortune both shared their insights on whether you should wait for the best-performing months or sell in the offseason.

“While it’s generally beneficial to sell during the peak seasons, waiting for the ‘perfect’ time may not always be the best strategy. In fact, selling during the off-season, such as in the fall or winter, can still be a good option, especially if you’re in a low inventory market. From a practical standpoint, it’s always better to sell when you’re ready rather than waiting indefinitely for the ‘perfect’ market conditions. Even in a less-than-ideal market, you can still attract buyers if you price your home competitively and ensure it’s well-presented,” Saintilus explained.

Fortune has a similar mentality but explains how selling in winter can be advantageous for some homeowners.

“If your landscaping is ugly and your roof needs to be replaced, you may want to try to sell your home in the winter when your yard and roof are covered in snow and can’t be inspected. Otherwise, spring is probably your best time to list.”

Geography also matters, and Fortune mentioned that it’s easier to sell in the offseason if you live in a big city.

“Most cities with over 750,000 in population have enough activity to sell a home at any time of year. Smaller markets may need to be more strategic about timing it right based on overall market activity.”

