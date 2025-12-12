Real Estate Experts Reveal the 8 Upgrades That Will No Longer Add Value in 2026

As housing costs and insurance hurdles shift, many once popular home upgrades are losing their resale punch. Real estate experts said some of the most expensive and trendy renovations will offer little to no return in 2026 and may even make your home harder to sell.

1. High-End or Luxury Additions

Buyers increasingly see high-end additions like full theater rooms as costly, outdated and impractical, especially at a time when streaming and high-quality TVs meet most entertainment needs without sacrificing space. According to Martin Boonzaayer, CEO of The Trusted Home Buyer, “Most buyers want spaces they can actually use, not rooms that are tailored to very specific hobbies.”

Additionally, what once felt luxurious can quickly come across as high-maintenance and space-wasting. Blake DeWitt, founder and CEO of Investorade, stated that saunas, for example, “are a great idea in theory, but in reality you just don’t see them being used enough.” While they may look good on your social media feed, he added that “it’s a huge miss for ROI.”

2. In-Ground Pools

Pools have long been uncertain investments, but DeWitt said that now they are “straight brutal on ROI.” Installation costs, which can run high, typically provide only a small bump in most markets. Insurance premiums and safety liability concerns can also make many buyers back out before making an offer. “It’s more of a status symbol at this point than a real investment,” DeWitt said.

3. Solar Panels

Buyers appreciate energy efficiency, but leased or complex solar systems can complicate financing, raise monthly costs and turn away buyers. DeWitt pointed out that many sellers don’t realize how much of a deal breaker solar panels can be depending on the market. “I’ve had buyers cancel the day of closing because they didn’t want the $120 monthly solar bill they didn’t know about.”

On the other hand, fully owned systems can be an advantage, but he noted that “buyers need to be educated on the value-add.”

4. Garage Conversions That Remove Parking Space

Turning a garage into living space once might have seemed like an easy way to gain extra square footage. Today, however, buyers prioritize storage and parking, especially in suburban and rainy regions.

“Garages are prime real estate in the US. We want them to be garages first,” DeWitt said. A “400-square-foot bonus room might’ve been a great perk 20 years ago,” he added, but a “not-remotely-air-conditioned micro family room” isn’t appealing to most buyers now.

5. Major Kitchen or Bathroom Remodels

Labor and material costs remain pricey, and buyers aren’t likely to pay premium prices for highly customized remodels. Charissa Bright, owner of Bright Buys Houses, said that in 2026, “I fully expect high cost and overly personalized upgrades to take a dive in value … major kitchen remodels, specialty rooms, elaborate landscaping and other bold cosmetics are losing their reselling power.”

She added these types of overhauls “can very well outweigh the added property value.”

Boonzaayer pointed out that these projects can cost tens of thousands of dollars without increasing your home’s value equivalently.

6. Bold or Over-Personalized Finishes

Highly specific design choices may photograph well but often hurt resale. “Bold or over-personalized finishes are also a death sentence to resales that sellers are completely glossing over,” DeWitt said. Boonzaayer added that buyers should avoid “bold wall colors, unique wallpapers or quirky tile patterns.”

Realtor Justin Chau agreed: “I believe that any wall paint color that is not white or off-white is poorly received by buyers nowadays.”

7. Aging Tech and Smart Systems

Tech becomes outdated quickly, and buyers aren’t eager to inherit complicated systems. Bright said buyers are increasingly avoiding “proprietary hubs and automation systems.” Older model smart appliances or complicated control systems can feel outdated fast, as well, Boonzaayer noted.

8. High-Maintenance Outdoor Upgrades

While you may be charmed by your koi pond or custom landscaping, buyers may not want to take on the extra upkeep. “Fancy water features [and] exotic landscaping can intimidate buyers because they come with extra work,” Boonzaayer said.

Bright agreed, adding that even “high maintenance wood decks and low-quality specialty flooring can create hassles that many buyers are not looking to deal with.” Buyers today prefer outdoor spaces that are easy and affordable to maintain.

As buyer preferences continue to shift toward practicality and low-maintenance living, keeping upgrades simple and functional is your best bet for protecting your home’s resale value in 2026.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Real Estate Experts Reveal the 8 Upgrades That Will No Longer Add Value in 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.