Real Estate Experts: 9 Bathroom Details That Can Turn Homebuyers Away

When it comes to the rooms that a homebuyer will either linger over longingly or turn away from in disgust, the bathroom tops the list. Because bathrooms experience more moisture than any other part of a house, they are prone to problems that make for unappealing issues. Outdated elements or overly personalized details can also turn a buyer off.

Real estate experts recommended avoiding these nine bathroom mistakes when it’s time to sell.

Outdated Features

When buyers tour a home, bathrooms often leave a lasting impression — good or bad. Outdated features can be a real no-no, according to Tammie Carter, a real estate expert at Engel & Völkers Atlanta.

For example, she said, “Grandma’s tub. Retro is cool until it is pink or green, making buyers see ‘renovation budget’ not ‘vintage charm.'”

Features such as brass 1980s-era faucets, laminate countertops and old vinyl flooring “are all telltale signs that updates are in order,” added Jacob Naig, real estate agent, investor and owner of We Buy Houses in Des Moines.

He shared that in a house he helped list last year, “the bathroom was still swathed in floral wallpaper with gold trim. It was a ‘must-fix project’ for every buyer we showed it to.”

Toilet Carpet

Carpet by the toilet might have been chic in the 1960s, but now, in a word, “Yuck! Enough said,” Carter insisted. This is a hard no. Even if you have to put down some affordable tile, that spend will be worth the sale you’ll save by getting rid of such carpets.

Hollywood Vanity Lights

Unless you’re auditioning for a soap opera, ditch the row of globe bulbs. This is an easy fix that instantly updates a bathroom, Carter said. In fact, refreshing your light fixtures with a more modern, neutral look is a good investment with a big benefit.

Smelly Bathrooms

Smells and stains anywhere are a turnoff, Carter said, but “in the bathroom, if it smells like a locker room (or worse), buyers will not stick around long enough to admire the tile.”

Naig added that even strong chemical cleaners can sour a showing. “I remember one showing where the seller had cleaned with heavy bleach. Instead of calming buyers, it only deepened suspicion that they were hiding something worse.”

Buyers frequently refer to bathrooms as “the tell” for the entire house, he said. “If it smells dirty, buyers will believe the entire home is dirty.”

Grout Grunge

Cracked, dirty grout makes buyers wonder what else hasn’t been cleaned in the last 15 years, Carter said. Aim for fresh caulk, new hardware, better lighting and a can of neutral paint.

Things in Need of Long-Term Repair

If your prospective buyers spot water damage, mold and ancient plumbing fittings, these could be instant deal breakers because buyers do not want to deal with expensive, long-term repairs, Naig said.

Poor Ventilation

If the ventilation in the bathroom doesn’t work well, or isn’t there at all, this can raise buyer concerns of hidden mildew, Naig said. “I had condensation freeze on the inside windows of a home in an Iowa winter, and my first thought was larger structural issues.”

A poorly ventilated bathroom is not only offensive to the senses, it can make the whole house feel as if it hasn’t been kept up the way it should.

Small or Poorly Laid Out Bathrooms

While many bathrooms are small, the layout of fixtures and how well the space functions can also be an issue. Naig said “bad layouts are poison to the buying process.”

Doors that swing onto toilets or sinks crammed up against a shower or tub can frustrate buyers, for example. He shared, “I had a client who backed out of purchasing a home because you had to squeeze and walk sideways in the master bathroom to even close the door between the shower and vanity.”

Cosmetic Blemishes

If you didn’t bother to repair the simple scratches, stains, tears and other marks that occur with regular living, be warned: You may lose buyers, Naig said. “Buyers notice them immediately. The little cosmetic blemishes that can plague a bathroom carry an unreasonable importance, since they imply inattention.”

Simple Fixes Assure Sales

Take the time to caulk, grout, swap out old light fixtures, add a new mirror, change the hardware on the cabinets and paint the walls a neutral color. Naig said these types of updates can typically be done for under $500.

Even small investments in fresh finishes and simple repairs can make your bathroom shine and keep buyers from walking right back out the door.

