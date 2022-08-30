Personal Finance

Real Estate Expert David Greene on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Jaime Catmull GOBankingRates
Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring David Greene, a bestselling author, host of the BiggerPockets podcast, and owner of the David Greene Team and The One Brokerage.

My Best Purchase

A fourplex apartment building in 2012. [I] bought it for $250,000 and rents for each unit were $700. Ten years later, rents are now $1,750 but my mortgage is the same!

My Worst Purchase

A much nicer car than I ever needed. I spent $20,000 on it in 2003 when I could have bought something for $8,000. I ended up being $10,000 short to flip a house the next year and that cost me $50,000 in profit! Had I not bought the expensive car, I could have flipped the house. Lesson learned!

