Real Estate ETFs: Should Investors Favor VNQI's Lower Fees or GQRE's Performance?

Key Points

VNQI charges a much lower expense ratio and has over 10 times the assets under management of GQRE

GQRE shows slightly less severe drawdowns over the past five years

Both funds tilt heavily toward real estate, but GQRE is more concentrated in U.S.-listed REITs while VNQI is broadly diversified internationally

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Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) and FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEMKT:GQRE)differ most notably in cost, size, and geographic focus, with VNQI offering much broader international diversification and meaningfully lower fees, while GQRE is more U.S.-centric and concentrated.

VNQI and GQRE both target global real estate investment trusts (REITs), aiming to deliver income and diversification through property-focused stocks. This comparison covers how their approaches, fees, performance, and underlying exposures stack up for investors considering which may better suit a real estate allocation.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VNQI GQRE Issuer Vanguard FlexShares Expense ratio 0.12% 0.46% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-16) 11.7% 6.4% Dividend yield 4.6% 4.5% Beta 0.71 0.93 AUM $4.2 billion $355.0 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VNQI is notably more affordable, with an expense ratio less than one-third of GQRE’s. Yields are nearly identical, with VNQI offering a modestly higher payout.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VNQI GQRE Max drawdown (5 y) -35.76% -35.08% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $817 $1,013

What's inside

GQRE focuses exclusively on real estate, with 100% of assets in the sector and no exposure to other industries. The fund holds 219 stocks, with a tilt toward U.S.-listed REITs; top positions include American Tower Corp REIT(NYSE:AMT), Prologis Inc REIT(NYSE:PLD), and Welltower Inc(NYSE:WELL). Its 12.4-year track record may appeal to investors seeking a more concentrated, quality-focused global property basket.

VNQI, in contrast, spreads its 682 holdings across more than 30 countries, with heavy allocations to Asian and Australian real estate giants such as Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (OTC:MITEY), Goodman Group (ASX:GMG), and Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTC:MTSFY). It also maintains a small allocation to financial services and cash. VNQI’s broader diversification and international tilt provide a distinct alternative for those seeking global ex-U.S. real estate exposure.

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What this means for investors

For investors seeking real estate exposure for their portfolio, it makes sense to consider Real Estate exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Here’s how the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) and FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) stack up against one another.

Let’s start with VNQI. It excels in several important ways. First, it has a much lower expense ratio than its rival (0.12% vs. 0.46%). It also boasts much higher AUM ($4.2 billion vs. $0.4 billion). That means investors will find it easier to buy and sell shares in VNQI. Additionally, VNQI has a slightly higher dividend yield (4.6% vs. 4.5%). Finally, VNQI has posted a higher one-year return compared to its rival (11.7% vs. 6.4%).

Where does GQRE have an edge? It does invest more heavily in U.S.-based companies. So, for investors focused on the domestic real estate market, GQRE may have some appeal. In addition, GQRE has produced a higher 5-year return.

In sum, VNQI appears to win the head-to-head matchup, given its lower fees, greater liquidity, and superior recent performance. That said, some investors may favor GQRE given its better long-term performance and focus on domestic REITs.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower, Goodman Group, and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.