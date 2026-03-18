Real Estate ETFs: REET Has Broader Diversification, VNQ Boasts Higher Yield

Key Points

REET offers broader global exposure with more holdings, while VNQ is U.S.-focused and much larger by assets under management

VNQ and REET have nearly identical expense ratios, but VNQ delivers a slightly higher dividend yield

Both funds have experienced similar five-year drawdowns and risk profiles, despite their different geographic focuses

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) and iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:REET) are both diversified real estate funds, but VNQ focuses solely on U.S. REITs with a higher yield and much larger assets under management, while REET offers more global diversification.

VNQ and REET each aim to give investors access to the real estate sector by holding portfolios of real estate investment trusts (REITs), but their strategies differ: VNQ tracks the U.S. market, while REET includes international REITs for broader diversification. This comparison examines cost, performance, risk, liquidity, and portfolio composition to highlight which factors may appeal to you depending on your investing priorities.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VNQ REET Issuer Vanguard IShares Expense ratio 0.13% 0.14% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-16) 1.3% 6.5% Dividend yield 3.7% 3.5% Beta 1.02 0.95 AUM $69.6 billion $4.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both funds are low-cost, with VNQ edging out REET by one basis point on expense ratio, making them equally affordable for long-term holding. VNQ’s dividend yield is marginally higher, which may appeal to income-focused investors, though the difference is slight.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VNQ REET Max drawdown (5 y) -34.48% -32.14% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,003 $1,004

What's inside

REET holds 325 securities spanning global developed and emerging real estate markets, offering broader diversification than most U.S.-focused REIT funds. Its largest positions include Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), Prologis Reit Inc (NYSE:PLD), and Equinix Reit Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), similar to VNQ but with allocations that reflect its international reach. The fund has nearly 12 years of track record, and its entire portfolio is in the real estate sector.

By contrast, VNQ concentrates on the U.S. market with 158 holdings, predominantly in real estate but with small tilts toward communication services and technology. Top names like Welltower Inc, Prologis Inc, and Equinix Inc overlap with REET, but VNQ’s focus is strictly domestic. Both funds avoid leverage and other structural quirks, making them straightforward real estate plays.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

For many investors, real estate is a key part of any diversified investment portfolio. One way to achieve such exposure is through the ownership of a real estate exchanged-traded fund (ETF). Here’s how two such funds, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and iShares Global REIT ETF (REET), stack up in a head-to-head matchup.

First, let’s examine VNQ. As one of the most popular real estate ETFs, the fund offers several advantages. Size is one. Its AUM of nearly $70 billion is significantly more than REET’s AUM of less than $5 billion. That gives VNQ an advantage in liquidity. Another advantage for VNQ is its slightly lower expense ratio (0.13% vs. 0.14%). Lastly, VNQ boasts a marginally higher dividend yield of 3.7%, compared to 3.5% for REET.

REET, on the other hand, has its own set of advantages. For example, REET is more diversified, holding nearly twice as many stocks as VNQ. Many of those stocks are based overseas or in developing markets, which may add further diversification. In addition, REET boasts a higher one-year performance return of 6.5%, while VNQ’s one-year return is only 1.3%.

In summary, some investors may favor VNQ for its size, lower fees, and higher yield. Others may seek out REET for its greater diversification and superior recent returns.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix, Prologis, and Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.