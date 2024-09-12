Real Estate ETFs Are Hitting 52-Week Highs Lately: Here's Why

After a challenging two-year period (including 50 percentage points of market underperformance), REITs are poised for potential gains as the Fed is likely to cut interest rates this month. Pacer Benchmark & Infrastructure ETF SRVR, S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR XLRE, Cohen & Steers REIT iShares ETF ICF, Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF FPRO, Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF REZ, Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF DTCR and US Real Estate iShares ETF IYR have hit a 52-week high lately.

Even before this changing sentiment about rate shift, there were signs of stabilization in private real estate valuations during late spring and early summer. The signs of recovery were in areas of office leasing activity and a continued firming in residential rents (especially in limited-supply markets and sub-sectors), according to Hoya Capital.

Fed to Cut Rates in September?

There is a 71% chance of a 25 bps Fed rate cut in September (at the time of writing), per CME FedWatch Tool. The latest data on job openings renewed concerns over the economy's health, bolstering expectations of a supersized rate cut from the Fed this month. Investors should note that the ISM manufacturing survey also came in weaker, and inflation is showing signs of cooling (read: Sector ETFs Set to Explode as Fed Rate Cut Bets Gain Steam).

Low Rates: Boom for Real Estate

Real estate companies typically depend on debt to finance property purchases, developments and renovations. When interest rates are low, borrowing becomes cheaper, increasing the profitability of these companies. This can result in higher dividends for investors and improved stock performance.

Increased Property Demand

Low interest rates often lead to lower mortgage rates, which can stimulate demand for real estate by making it more affordable for consumers to buy homes or invest in property. This, in turn, increases the value of real estate holdings.

High Dividend Yields

In particular, high-dividend-yield sectors such as utilities and real estate will be the biggest beneficiaries of the rate cuts, given their sensitivity to interest rates. This is especially true as these offer higher returns due to their outsized yields. In real estate, lower rates can boost housing market activity by making mortgages more affordable.

Cheaper Valuation of REIT

Low rates often boost overall economic activity, including housing construction, commercial real estate, and infrastructure projects. This raises the profitability of real estate firms. Plus, a lower valuation makes the space even more attractive.

Real Estate – Development space belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 38%). The space trades at a forward P/E of 11.03X versus 19.48X offered by the S&P 500 ETF. Real Estate – Operations space trades at a forward P/E of 14.59X. REIT and Equity Trust hails from a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 32%). The space trades at a forward P/E of 8.63X.

REIT and Equity Trust - Residential space comes from a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 19%). The industry trades at a forward P/E of 18.05X. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 22%). The industry trades at a forward P/E of 14.81X. REIT and Equity Trust – Other comes from a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 32%).

