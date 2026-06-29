Real Estate ETF (AVRE) Touches a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Avantis Real Estate ETF AVRE is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 12.7% from its 52-week low price of $42.98 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

AVRE in Focus

This fund provides exposure to real estate securities focused on income derived from real estate investments and structured in a similar way to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The product charges 17 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Real Estate ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The AVRE fund’s recent 52-week peak was most likely driven by a powerful rally in its top holdings. Heavyweights like Welltower and Prologis have surged lately due to robust demand for senior housing and logistics space. This momentum is further supported by the fund's active management strategy, which allows managers to tilt toward sub-sectors exhibiting strength, and its relatively low expense ratio for a real estate fund.

More Gains Ahead?

AVRE may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 11.91 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.