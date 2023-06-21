Real estate drags European shares lower; UK inflation fuels rate hike worries

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 21 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Wednesday after the real estate sector led declines against rising euro zone bond yields, while data affirming stubborn inflation in Britain sent London stocks lower.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX dipped 0.1%. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.1%, tracking a jump in the pound following the UK inflation data.

British consumer price index defied expectations of a slowdown and held at 8.7% in May. The data comes a day before the Bank of England's policy meeting, where it is forecast to raise interest rates for a thirteenth time in a row.

The reading also served as a stark reminder that the fight against inflation by major central banks is not over yet, sending Germany's two-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to rate expectations, to its highest since March 10.

"Inflation had been expected to fall – at least a bit – but it hasn't obliged, remaining stubbornly sticky and cementing the prospect of a rate rise tomorrow," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

The report has also raised the expectation that BoE's hike will be higher than previously anticipated, Hewson added.

Investors also await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony before lawmakers, where he will likely be questioned on whether rates will rise again in July and peak in a 5.5%-5.75% range as projected.

Real estate stocks .SX86P slid 2.2%, with shares in Kojamo KOJAMO.HE sliding 3.9% after Barclays double-downgraded the Finnish residential real estate company's stock.

Shares of European post & logistics companies slid after U.S. rival FedEx FDX.Nreported lower quarterly profits on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE, PostNL PTNL.AS and Belgian postal operator BPost BPOST.BR dropped between 0.5% and 2%.

European autos .SXAP rose 0.7%, among top sectoral gainers, after data from the region's carmaker association showed registrations increased in May.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX is on track for gains of barely 1.5% in June, losing some momentum from the first quarter of the year amid a high-interest rate environment, investor preference shifting away from value-oriented stocks and lacklustre China recovery.

It is now set to underperform the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX, which is up nearly 5% for the month so far.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Eileen Soreng)

