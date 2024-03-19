Real Estate Commissions Are About to Get Much Cheaper. Here's How Zillow, Redfin, and Opendoor Could Be Affected.

The National Association of Realtors recently agreed to make some massive changes to the way homes are sold, and it could result in commissions plunging for home sellers and buyers. In this video, I'll discuss what this means for consumers, as well as for major real estate businesses like Zillow (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), and Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN).

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 18, 2024. The video was published on March 18, 2024.

