Real Estate Agents: 8 Cheap, Interesting Cities To Move to If You Work From Home

When you work from home, you can live virtually anywhere you want. For some people, the ideal situation is to stay close to family and friends. But if you’re looking for a change of scenery, now might be the time to move somewhere new.

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

Find Out: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

With so many options to choose from, picking the right city can be tough. Among other things, you’ll need to consider recreation, safety, climate and overall affordability.

To make the decision easier, GOBankingRates spoke with several real estate agents about which cities they’d recommend if you work from home and want to live somewhere that’s affordable but still has plenty to do. Here’s what they suggested.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dave Forehand, a real estate broker and owner of Team Forehand Realty, recommended Chattanooga, Tennessee for remote workers who seek affordability and recreation.

“Chattanooga offers citywide gigabit internet service, beautiful mountains and rivers, and a thriving downtown filled with a ton of fun activities,” said Forehand. “It’s an excellent choice for remote workers seeking a balance between nature and urban life.”

The average cost of an apartment in Chattanooga is $1,396, according to RentCafe. In comparison, the typical rent in the USA is $1,702. While places like Nashville have risen in cost, the overall cost of living in Tennessee is still 11% lower than the national average.

Discover: 6 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Virginia

Check Out: Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs

Greenville, South Carolina

Mehdi Khachani, a licensed real estate broker and the CEO of JMK Property Management, suggested Greenville, South Carolina for those who work from home.

“Greenville is known for its charming downtown, affordable housing and access to outdoor recreation,” said Khachani. Not only that, but the city has a lively arts scene, plenty of dining options and numerous festivals throughout the year.

The average apartment rental goes for $1,410 in Greenville. The overall cost of living in the state is also 6% lower than the national average.

Find Out: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

Omaha, Nebraska

As an alternative to Greenville, Khachani suggested checking out Omaha, Nebraska. This mid-sized city has a great music scene, trendy shops, museums, art galleries and parks for remote workers and young families to enjoy.

Omaha is also relatively inexpensive. The state’s overall cost of living is 9% below the national average. The typical rental price is just $1,191.

Asheville, North Carolina

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville offers affordability and plenty of interesting things to do for remote workers.

“Asheville is a perfect blend of nature and culture. The artsy vibe, historic architecture and outdoor activities make it a gem,” said Mike Qiu, a licensed real estate agent and owner of Good As Sold Home Buyers. “Whether you’re exploring the Biltmore Estate, enjoying local music or checking out the Asheville Art Museum, there’s always something interesting happening.”

The average cost of an apartment in Asheville is $1,717 — slightly higher than the national average. However, nearby areas like East Flat Rock or Hendersonville offer lower prices while still having plenty to do.

Kingston, New York

For those looking to live in the northeastern part of the country, Angelica Ferguson, a licensed real estate agent and an associate real estate broker at Homes In The Wild, suggested Kingston, New York.

Kingston offers a combination of history and modern flair. Along the waterfront, you can find farmers markets, music festivals and more. The city is also near the Catskill Mountains for those who want to get away from their computer and spend some time in nature.

Plus, Kingston is relatively affordable compared to other areas in New York, especially for those interested in multi-family properties. “I’ve had many clients who purchase a multi-family home and live in one unit while they rent out the rest,” said Ferguson.

The typical rent in Kingston is $1,600, which is below the national average.

Grant Cardone: These Will Be the Top Places To Buy Real Estate Over the Next Decade

Griffin or Macon, Georgia

While Atlanta has skyrocketed in terms of cost, nearby areas like Griffin and Macon are still relatively cheap and have plenty to do. By choosing one of these charming towns, remote workers can still enjoy all the benefits of urban city living without the hefty price tag.

“These areas offer a fantastic blend of cost-effective living and easy access to all the wonderful amenities of Atlanta,” said DJ Olojo, an experienced realtor, real estate investor and host of The Foreclosure Fix Podcast. This includes things like Michelin Star restaurants, botanical gardens, aquariums and other indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

The average apartment goes for $1,131 in Macon and $1,297 in Griffin. Remote workers who want to purchase property can also find homes for under $200,000. Along with this, the cost of living in Georgia is 10% below the national average.

Olojo continued by saying that Griffin and Macon both have a lot to offer when it comes to history, culture and leisure.

Boise, Idaho

Another city with plenty of opportunities for remote workers is Boise, Idaho. While Boise has gained popularity and risen in price over the years, it’s still relatively affordable compared to other cities around its size.

“Boise is perfect for those who love outdoor activities like hiking and biking, because it’s very close to mountains and trails,” said Forehand. Plus, the city has a thriving arts scene and a community-centric atmosphere.

The average apartment rental in Boise is $1,602. However, you could find cheaper housing options by moving to a nearby suburb.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Real Estate Agents: 8 Cheap, Interesting Cities To Move to If You Work From Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.