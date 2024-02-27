Real Estate Agents: 10 Luxury Home Features That Turn Off Middle-Class Buyers

Middle-class homebuyers live their lives on a budget. When shopping for a new home, they’re not just looking at the listing price — they’re thinking about the big picture.

It’s not uncommon for homes in a middle-class price range to be equipped with luxury features. Some might consider finding certain amenities in a relatively modest home a major win, but everyone doesn’t think that way.

Many middle-class buyers consider certain luxury features an added expense they don’t want to sign up for. Since they’re trying to keep total housing payments at a certain number, these extras can make a home otherwise in their price range unaffordable.

GOBankingRates spoke with two real estate agents who shared several luxury home features middle-class buyers aren’t typically excited about. Keep reading to find out which 10 items made the list.

Home Theater and Sound Systems

Older home theater and sound systems that required multiple amplifiers — and racks to hold all those amplifiers and subsequent necessary wiring — before everything went wireless are not viewed as a plus by middle-class buyers, said John Gluch, a realtor and real estate coach at Gluch Group, based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“These tend to be a nightmare,” he said. “They’re hard to deal with and they break frequently.”

He said technology has since gotten way better.

“Sonos, for example, makes really simple versions of whole home audio systems,” he said.

Add-On Appliances

You might think high-end extra appliances like built-in coffee makers and trash compacters would lure buyers in, but Gluch said the middle-class isn’t into them.

“These things were desirable years ago, but not so much anymore, because now you can get very inexpensive, much better machines that are easier to maintain,” he said. “So all of those built-in machines and trash compactors just never made any sense.”

However, he said they’re still common in a lot of older luxury homes.

Big Wine Cellars

Having a large in-home wine seller is definitely a luxury, but Glutch said it’s not one that middle-class buyers want.

“The issue is that you have to buy enough wine, especially with prominent ones, to fill it up which could cost tens of thousands of dollars,” he said.

Instead, this group of buyers would rather have the space for a more practical use.

Outdoor Water Features

Driving up to a home and seeing a fountain or pond in the yard can certainly be impressive. However, Glutch said middle-class buyers don’t actually want to be responsible for an outdoor water feature.

“Ponds and fountains just tend to get green and gross and require a lot of maintenance, time, and energy and don’t add much value to the home,” he said.

They could opt to hire someone to handle the water feature, but that’s yet another added expense they have to pay. For example, professional fountain maintenance can range between $50 and $150 per year, according to Angi.

Steam Showers

In theory, buying a home with a steam shower seems like an incredible perk — but there’s more to it.

“Steam showers in particular I feel as though never work, they’ve just always broken,” Glutch said. “They’re complex and hard to maintain, so nobody really wants a steam shower anymore.”

Therefore, middle-class buyers who enjoy a good steam might prefer an occasional trip to the spa, instead of having to manage this feature at home.

Complex Security Systems

In the past, security systems with lots of cameras and high-tech features were highly sought after, but Glutch said middle-class buyers don’t care about them.

“Nowadays, people want a Nest cam out front that’s wireless and works really easily,” he said. “Overall, a lot of the technology that used to be cool 20 years ago is way outdated now, and people want easier and more updated options.”

Nest cameras cost just under $100 each on Amazon. For those who want more video history, Google’s Nest Aware subscription starts at $10 per month.

Swimming Pools

Some buyers specifically seek out homes with swimming pools, but this luxury feature can also turn people away.

“Swimming pools often deter middle-class buyers who are concerned with high maintenance costs and safety concerns, especially for families with young children,” said Dave Forehand, owner at Team Forehand Realty, based in De Pere, Wisconsin.

DIY pool maintenance costs an average of $115 to $350 per year, according to HomeAdvisor. Hiring a professional can cost up to $1,000 per year.

Oversized Properties

When it comes to a home’s square footage, middle-class buyers don’t necessarily believe bigger is better.

“Many middle-class homebuyers see large properties as impractical because of the added cost of utilities and cleaning, not to mention the time required for upkeep,” Forehand said.

So, while they certainly want enough space for their family, excess square footage could be viewed as a negative.

Smart Home Technology

Home automation features that monitor and control systems like lighting and climate control are undeniably luxurious — but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to deal with them.

“Smart homes can be intimidating to a lot of middle-class buyers who are not interested in the latest technology because they fear complex setups and specialized upkeep,” Forehand said.

These features might be attractive to people with plenty of money to spare but can be viewed as yet another unwanted expense for buyers on a relatively tight budget.

High-Maintenance Landscaping

There’s a difference between having a nice yard and one that requires over-the-top upkeep.

“Things like elaborate gardens and landscaping require constant care and significant expense, turning off middle-class buyers who prefer simplicity and low maintenance,” Forehand said.

Therefore, if middle-class buyers can’t easily maintain a home’s yard on their own, they’ll probably think twice about making an offer.

