Real Estate Agents: 6 Design Details That Can Turn Homebuyers Away

If you’re readying your home to sell, especially in a market that’s not particularly seller friendly, you don’t want any features to turn homebuyers away at a glance. However, if you’ve owned your home for some time, you might not even be aware that once-hot design trends have come and gone.

Here, real estate experts offered some tips on design details that will turn people away before you can ever close the sale.

High Maintenance Signals

Anything that signals a home or feature is “high maintenance” or has “hidden costs” could turn off a buyer, according to Jacob Naig, a real estate investor and agent and owner of We Buy Houses in Des Moines. Things like old carpet, too much wallpaper or bad tiling are a few culprits. In his market, he said, “Buyers have walked in and walked back out within minutes in Des Moines because a home smelled of mildew … because a damp home, even with a new roof and the bones of a solid home, proved too much to handle for a couple of young guys.”

Questions of Cleanliness or Removal Needs

Carpet in a bathroom is the fastest route to a buyer “feeling squeamish,” Naig said, as it poses questions immediately for potential buyers about cleanliness. Popcorn ceilings are another culprit that instantly dates a home and evokes an expensive removal. “Here in Iowa, even the more modest buyers I work with simply can’t imagine taking a property seriously if those features haven’t been removed.”

Overly Personalized Designs or Colors

While personalized designs feel great while you’re living in a home, Naig said, they “virtually always shrink the pool of buyers. An adolescent’s luminous orange sports themed bedroom may hold much sentimental value, but most buyers will mentally vignette the time and cost of repainting.”

He cited buyers who were put off by a home in which a basement was completely done up in a “man cave” motif with dark murals and heavy lighting.

“Buyers couldn’t see themselves in it, and the property sat on the market until the seller neutralized the space.”

Outdated Features and Former Trends

Another big turnoff for buyers is outdated features, according to Fred Loguidice, a real estate agent and the founder of Sell My House Fast Massachusetts.

These could range from obvious things like shag carpets or wood paneling to more subtle details like carpet in bathrooms and other design trends that have become outdated over the years. “For example, the once popular open floor plan has become oversaturated and buyers are now looking for more defined spaces,” Loguidice said.

He added, “Another trend that has lost its appeal is the all-white kitchen, as it can be difficult to maintain and can give a sterile feel to the space.”

Mismatched or Hurried Work

Anything that appears hurried or doesn’t match, such as crooked tiles, poorly linked floor transitions or DIY electrical systems that are not to code can immediately break trust, Naig noted. “I’ve walked buyers into homes where the laminate flooring was buckling because it wasn’t properly installed and suddenly, everything else about the house seemed suspect,” he said.

Lack of Curb Appeal

In general, Naig said, “Curb appeal Is the first handshake,” and buyers are most drawn to clean, neutral exterior paint, trimmed landscaping and a clear, inviting path to the door.

“Poor landscaping or peeling paint … indicates to buyers that the home has been improperly maintained,” he said.

Try These Inexpensive Fixes

Luckily, there are some inexpensive fixes that sellers can make to avoid turning off buyers without breaking the bank, Loguidice said. “This includes basic updates like fresh paint, decluttering and adding some greenery to the exterior. Simple and cost-effective updates can make a big difference in attracting buyers.”

Aim For Neutrality

When in doubt, Loguidice’s best piece of advice for sellers is to focus on creating a neutral and timeless space. “This doesn’t mean that the home has to lack personality, but keep in mind that buyers are looking for a home that they can make their own.” He said it’s important to strike a balance between personal style and broad appeal.

