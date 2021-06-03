Real estate agency Foxtons sees H1 profit above pre-COVID levels

June 3 (Reuters) - London-based real estate agent Foxtons Group FOXT.L expects first-half adjusted operating profit to exceed pre-pandemic levels, it said on Thursday, helped by a strong recovery in the UK housing market after an initial hit from the health crisis.

In a trading update ahead of its capital markets day, the company said its sales commission pipeline was 65% ahead of last year and 17% up compared with Jan. 1 levels.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

