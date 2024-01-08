News & Insights

Real Estate 2024: 10 Cities Where You’ll Probably Lose a Bidding War for a Home

January 08, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Although housing demand has taken a slight dip over the past few months, it’s still an overall competitive market.

According to the latest United States Housing Market report from Redfin, 28.8% of homes in the U.S. sold above list price in November 2023, up 2.4 points year over year. Competition is typically the factor that causes homes to sell above their list price — the more competition there is, the more likely there is to be a bidding war to drive the sale price higher.

If you’re looking to get a house for a bargain price, it’s best to stay away from these top 10 competitive markets where bidding wars are driving prices higher.

Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

1. San Jose, California

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 89
  • Homes sold above list price: 59%
  • Median days on the market: 18
  • Median sale price: $1,280,000

Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the James River.

2. Richmond, Virginia

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 87
  • Homes sold above list price: 51.3%
  • Median days on the market: 10
  • Median sale price: $350,000

Rockford, Illinois

3. Rockford, Illinois

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 87
  • Homes sold above list price: 45.8%
  • Median days on the market: 10
  • Median sale price: $145,000
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Heartland of America Park (with a lake and fall colored trees) in the foreground.

4. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 85
  • Homes sold above list price: 24.2%
  • Median days on the market: 13
  • Median sale price: $260,000
Cincinnati Skyline at sunset.

5. Cincinnati

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 84
  • Homes sold above list price: 27.5%
  • Median days on the market: 11
  • Median sale price: $250,000

Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

6. Sacramento, California

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 84
  • Homes sold above list price: 45.2%
  • Median days on the market: 19
  • Median sale price: $490,000
Warren Michigan General Motors Technical Center

7. Warren, Michigan

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 83
  • Homes sold above list price: 44.6%
  • Median days on the market: 16
  • Median sale price: $183,500
The skyline of downtown San Diego, California shot from an orbiting helicopter of San Diego Bay.

8. San Diego

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 82
  • Homes sold above list price: 38.8%
  • Median days on the market: 17
  • Median sale price: $900,000

Fresno downtown skyline view with a clear blue sky in the background.

9. Fresno, Califonia

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 81
  • Homes sold above list price: 41.7%
  • Median days on the market: 17
  • Median sale price: $372,000
Stockton is the county seat of San Joaquin County in the Central Valley of the U.

10. Stockton, Califonia

  • Redfin competitive score (out of 100): 80
  • Homes sold above list price: 46.9%
  • Median days on the market: 20
  • Median sale price: $440,000

Housing market data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of Jan. 4, 2024.

