REAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of The RealReal Inc (Symbol: REAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.03, changing hands as high as $15.11 per share. The RealReal Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REAL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.21 per share, with $26.8099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.10.

