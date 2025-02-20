The Real Cost of Your McDonald’s Habit–And How to Cut Back Without Giving It Up

When you’re driving home after a long day at work, McDonald’s Golden Arches might draw you in with the promise of an easy and delicious meal. But while fast food used to be cheap, the “average price of McDonald’s menu items is up ~40% over the past five years,” according to an open letter from Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.

While the allure of McDonald’s is understandable, being mindful of the real cost of your habit is important, especially now that inflation is driving up the cost of fast food. It’s worth examining what your McDonald’s habit is actually costing you and exploring ways to cut back without giving it up entirely.

Here are four ways to continue enjoying the convenience and taste of McDonald’s without breaking the bank.

The Financial Impact of Frequent McDonald’s Visits

Let’s break down the numbers to see what your McDonald’s habit costs. While prices vary at different McDonald’s locations (since the individual franchise sets prices), the average price of a Big Mac Meal is $9.29 according to McDonald’s Corporate. This is a 27% price increase from its average price tag of $7.29 in 2019.

If you buy a meal at McDonald’s once a week at $9.29, that’s $37 per month or $483 per year. For those who find themselves at the Golden Arches more frequently — say, three times a week — the annual cost skyrockets to nearly $1,500. When you look at that cost annually, there are probably more than a few things you’d rather spend over $1,000 on than hamburgers and fries.

By cutting back your McDonald’s visits to an average cost of $5.35 and a visit frequency of once a week, you could reduce your spending to just $280 annually. That’s savings of over $1,200 per year.

Strategies to Cut Back Without Giving Up

Here’s how to lower your spending without giving up the yummy goodness of burgers, fries and more.

Shop the Value Menu & Deals

Ordering from the value menu, which offers smaller portions at lower prices, can help you save without sacrificing your McDonald’s fix. Be sure to look at the sign as you pull into the drive-thru to see other deals, such as the buy one, add one for $1.00 deal. McDonald’s also announced the new McValue platform featuring a $5 meal deal. That will save you almost half of what you’d pay for a Big Mac combo.

Use the McDonald’s App

The McDonald’s app is a great way to stay updated on specials and the offerings on the value menu. Plus, the app has coupons and app-exclusive offers for repeat users. The McValue offering is also increasing app rewards, including giving a free McCrispy chicken sandwich to new app users and free medium fries on Fridays (with a $1 purchase).

Reduce Your Order Size

One of the simplest ways to cut back is by reducing your order size. Instead of choosing a large meal, consider a medium or small one. Skipping the side of fries and a drink and just purchasing your burger, sandwich or nuggets can also make a difference. Buying your preferred soft drink in a multi-pack at the grocery store and bringing one is a cheaper way to quench your thirst.

Limit Visit Frequency

Another effective strategy is to limit the frequency of your visits. If you’re used to going multiple times a week, try cutting back to once a week or even once every two weeks. Making it a special treat rather than a regular habit saves money and makes the experience more enjoyable. By reducing the frequency of your visits, you can significantly cut down on your overall spending.

