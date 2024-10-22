Real Brokerage Enhances Operations with AI Innovations

Real Brokerage (REAX) has released an update.

Real Brokerage has introduced Leo CoPilot, an AI-powered virtual assistant that anticipates the needs of real estate agents, enhancing productivity and transforming business operations. Additionally, Real plans to launch Leo for Clients in 2025, which will revolutionize agent-client interactions by providing instant responses to routine inquiries, allowing agents to focus on strategic tasks.

