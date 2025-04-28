Real Asset Acquisition Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering of 15 Million Units on Nasdaq

Real Asset Acquisition Corp. announced its IPO of 15 million units at $10 each, expected to begin trading on Nasdaq.

Quiver AI Summary

Real Asset Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, which will be traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “RAAQU” starting April 29, 2025. Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, with whole warrants exercisable to buy one Class A share at $11.50. The offering is expected to close on April 30, 2025, with the option for underwriters to purchase an additional 2,250,000 units for overallotments. The company, which is a blank check entity, plans to target business combinations in sectors like quantum computing and rare earths. Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the lead manager for the IPO. Forward-looking statements in the release indicate uncertainties regarding the offering's completion and intended use of proceeds.

Potential Positives

Real Asset Acquisition Corp. successfully priced its initial public offering at $10.00 per unit, raising significant capital with 15,000,000 units available for investors.

The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “RAAQU,” enhancing the company’s visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

The company is focusing on business combinations in promising sectors like quantum computing, metals/mining, rare earth, and infrastructure, positioning itself in high-growth industries.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase additional units, indicating strong interest and potential for further capital generation from the IPO.

Potential Negatives

The announcement highlights that the company is a blank check company, which can signal a lack of a specific business plan or target, potentially leading to investor skepticism regarding future profitability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty around the completion of the offering and the intended use of proceeds, which could affect investor confidence.

The offering's success relies on market conditions and investor interest, which are unpredictable and may result in suboptimal outcomes for the company.

FAQ

What is Real Asset Acquisition Corp.'s initial public offering price?

The initial public offering price is set at $10.00 per unit.

When will Real Asset Acquisition Corp. begin trading on Nasdaq?

The trading is expected to begin on April 29, 2025, under the ticker symbol “RAAQU.”

What does each unit consist of in this IPO?

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant.

What sectors does Real Asset Acquisition Corp. target for business combinations?

The Company targets opportunities in quantum computing, metals/mining, rare earth, and infrastructure sectors.

Who is managing the initial public offering for Real Asset Acquisition Corp.?

Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the lead book-running manager for the offering.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PRINCETON, NJ, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “RAAQU” beginning on April 29, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “RAAQ” and “RAAQW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on April 30, 2025.





Real Asset Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, it intends to target opportunities and companies that are in the quantum computing, metals/mining, rare earth and infrastructure sectors.





Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering and Clear Street LLC is acting as joint book-runner for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.





A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at:



capitalmarkets@cohencm.com



.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







CONTACT







Peter Ort





Principal Executive Officer and Co-Chairman





Real Asset Acquisition Corp.







pete@curaleaassociates.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.