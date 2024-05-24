News & Insights

ReadyTech Welcomes New Director Helen Lea

May 24, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

ReadyTech Holdings Ltd. (AU:RDY) has released an update.

ReadyTech Holdings Limited has announced Helen Lea as a new director appointed on May 21, 2024, according to their Initial Director’s Interest Notice submitted to the ASX. The notice revealed that Helen Lea currently holds no securities in the company, either as a registered holder or indirectly, nor does she have interests in any contracts related to the company.

